STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ozzy Osbourne regrets cheating on wife Sharon

They reconciled, but Ozzy addresses how difficult the experience was for Sharon.

Published: 28th November 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: English singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne recently revealed one of his regrets- cheating on wife Sharon Osbourne.

According to Fox News, the rocker, who will turn 72 next week, spoke about his past indiscretions in British GQ's Men of the Year issue.

In 2016, Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, split briefly after news broke he was unfaithful during their marriage.

They reconciled, but Ozzy addresses how difficult the experience was for Sharon.

"I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore. I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart," he revealed.

In 2017, the Black Sabbath band member told Rolling Stone he "realized what a f***** idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more."

"When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that s***. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f***** idiot I've been," he added.

The couple married in 1982 and have three children.

The 68-year-old TV host publicly forgave her husband in show, 'The Talk' in July 2016.

"He feels that he owes everyone here an apology because he's put us all through it. He's very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct," Sharon described at the time.

"I forgive. It's going to take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. ... I just can't think of my life without him," she added.

Fox News reported that Ozzy entered rehab for sex addiction after his affair went public in 2016.

He said in a statement at the time, "Over the last six years, I have been dealing with sex addiction. I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife Sharon is at my side to support me."

He clarified that he did maintain his sobriety throughout it all.

"I have been sober for three and a quarter years. I have not touched drugs or alcohol in that time," Ozzy explained. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ozzy osbourne Sharon Osbourne
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp