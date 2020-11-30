STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of sci-fi biggie 'The Adam Project'

Ryan Reynolds shared a glimpse of the world of his upcoming film, The Adam Project, saying he is happy to reunite with Director Shawn Levy.

Published: 30th November 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has shared a glimpse of the world of his upcoming film, The Adam Project, saying he is happy to reunite with Director Shawn Levy.

The actor took to social media to share a still from the eagerly awaited sci-fi film, which will see him share the screen with Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr and Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

"And away we go... shooting has begun on 'The Adam Project' for Netflix. This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @slevydirect," he wrote on Instagram.

In one image, Reynolds is seen somewhere in the middle of a forest with newcomer Walker Scobell, who will play the younger version of Reynolds' character. The second picture shows Reynolds and Levy observing safety regulations amid the Covid-19 crisis with their face masks, while discussing the script and scene.

He shared the images on Twitter with a light-hearted caption, reading: "Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, Netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect."

The sci-fi film shows Reynolds' character going back in time and uniting with his 13-year-old self so that he can find his physicist father, played by Ruffalo. Keener will play the villain.

