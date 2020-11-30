STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top Gun: Maverick is all about real sweat, says Miles Teller

"....Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it..," Teller said.

Published: 30th November 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Actor Miles Teller insists no special effects were used to film the action sequences of the Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick. He stars in the sequel to 1986 hit Top Gun as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, the son of Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw, who was portrayed by actor Anthony Edwards.

In the first film, Goose had died. “There is no green screen in a Top Gun movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been part of,” said Teller.

“Playing Goose’s kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there,” added Teller.“I think when audiences realise the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit.

I was able to see it a couple of weeks ago. The movie just blew me away, and my wife said,‘That might be the best film I have ever seen.’ She was crying multiple times,” he said.Cruise returns as flight instructor Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in the upcoming film.

