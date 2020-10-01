STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marvel Studios ropes in newcomer Iman Vellani to play Ms. Marvel in new Disney Plus series

The Marvel Studios describes the character as having "an inhuman ability to alter... an idealistic attitude... to make the world a better place."

Published: 01st October 2020 02:47 PM

Newcomer Iman Vellani to play the character of Ms. Marvel or Pakistani-American Kamala Khan

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Marvel Studios has roped in newcomer Iman Vellani to play the character of Ms. Marvel or Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, in its new Disney Plus series.

According to magazine, she will be essaying the character of a 16-year-old Muslim teenager who lives in New Jersey and looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel.

Less than two weeks ago the series solidified its director line-up. 'Bad Boys for Life' duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon have been roped in for various episodes of 'Ms. Marvel'.

The character first appeared in a comic series in 2012, and the show is being spearheaded by writer Bisha K Ali.

'Ms. Marvel' is one of multiple Marvel series in various stages of development and production at Disney Plus. Also reported last week that Samuel L Jackson is set to reprise the iconic role of Nick Fury for a new series. 

