STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix unveils first look images from Chadwick Boseman's last film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Set in the Chicago of 1927, the movie showcases the issues of race, music, relationships, and the exploitation of Black recording artists, reported Variety.

Published: 01st October 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Photo | @netflix, Twitter)

By Online Desk

WASHINGTON: Netflix on Thursday shared first look pictures of late actor Chadwick Boseman in his last film, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. 

Set in the 1920s Chicago, the shots from the film looks visually striking.

The film featuring Viola Davis, helmed by Denzel Washington and directed by George C Wolfe is slated to release on December 18. 

Based on August Wilson’s award-winning play in the same name, the film protrays the story of Ma Rainey, whose role is essayed by Davis. 

“I reveled in her, I swished my hips every day. There was such joy in that freedom of expression," Viola Davis told The New York Times of playing Ma Rainey in the George C. Wolfe film. “I have to remember that I don’t have to barter for my worth. I was just born with it.”

Chadwick Boseman passed away late august this year after his three-year-long battle with cancer. 

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Chadwick Boseman
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp