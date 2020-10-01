Netflix unveils first look images from Chadwick Boseman's last film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

By Online Desk

WASHINGTON: Netflix on Thursday shared first look pictures of late actor Chadwick Boseman in his last film, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Set in the 1920s Chicago, the shots from the film looks visually striking.

The film featuring Viola Davis, helmed by Denzel Washington and directed by George C Wolfe is slated to release on December 18.

Based on August Wilson’s award-winning play in the same name, the film protrays the story of Ma Rainey, whose role is essayed by Davis.

“I reveled in her, I swished my hips every day. There was such joy in that freedom of expression," Viola Davis told The New York Times of playing Ma Rainey in the George C. Wolfe film. “I have to remember that I don’t have to barter for my worth. I was just born with it.”

Chadwick Boseman passed away late august this year after his three-year-long battle with cancer.