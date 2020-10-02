Ana de Armas was initially hesitant to star in 'Knives Out'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Ana de Armas says she initially felt the 2019 murder mystery, Knives Out, was not the right project for her.

"I really pay attention to what that little description is. I'm sure whoever did it wasn't thinking about what that meant, but for me I was just like, 'Oh no, I'm not doing this!' What do you mean -- caretaker, Latina, pretty?'" she said in an interview with the Flaunt magazine, reports eonline.com.

"Things could have been very different", she said, had the film's director Rian Johnson not sent across a more accurate vision of who Marta (her character) is.

"My character was a diamond. When they sent the whole script and I read the whole thing I realised 'oh my gosh I have to do this'," she recalled.

"Knives Out" also starred Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.