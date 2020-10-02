STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hillary Clinton turns producer for voting rights drama 'The Woman's Hour' for CW

The series is being produced by former Secretary of State Clinton alongside Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Warner Bros.

Published: 02nd October 2020

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Politician Hillary Clinton is developing a new anthology drama series "The Woman's Hour", based on Elaine Weiss' critically-acclaimed 2018 book.

The series is being produced by former Secretary of State Clinton alongside Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Television.

According to Deadline, the season one will focus on the suffragette's battle to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

"Each season of the series will celebrate those who changed history and have strong contemporary reverberations, appealing to today's rising tide of young, politically active audiences," the show's description read.

Clinton first discovered the book after Weiss made it her mission to get the novel to the former Secretary of State, after realizing the striking parallels between the women's suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election between Clinton and Donald Trump.

She brought the project to Spielberg and rights of the book titled "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote" were optioned by Amblin Television in 2018.

The show will be overseen by writer-producer Angelina Burnett.

