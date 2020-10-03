STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anne Hathaway-starrer 'Roald Dahl's The Witches' heading to HBO Max

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis' upcoming movie, "Roald Dahl's The Witches", starring Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, will debut on HBO Max on October 22.

The movie, which also features Jahzir Kadeen Bruno, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock, is being positioned as Halloween season event programming for HBO Max.

The project, which hails from studio Warner Bros, has been produced by Oscar-winning directors -- Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro.

Kenya Barris and del Toro have co-written the screenplay with Zemeckis.

Based on Dahl's classic 1983 book, "The Witches" follows a young boy who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, vies to stop their evil plan to turn all the world's children into mice.

Hathaway stars as the sly, menacing Grand High Witch, while Spencer is the tough but tender grandma who will fight her to the end.

Tucci plays the hotel manager who unwittingly hosts the witches' convention, and Jahzir Bruno plays the lead role of the young boy (voiced by Chris Rock as an adult), who becomes the hero striving to stop the witches.

"'The Witches' is a wonderful reimagining of Roald Dahl's classic tale that combines world-class filmmaking with fantastic performances.

It's fun for the whole family and ideal for this time of year," Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros.Pictures Group, said in a statement.

