Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green join Netflix thriller 'Intrusion'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Frieda Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green are set to star in streaming platform Netflix's thriller movie "Intrusion". "I Smile Back" helmer Adam Salky will direct the film from a script written by Chris Sparling.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film revolves around a couple (Marshall-Green and Pinto) who move to a small town, and suffer a home invasion that leaves the wife "traumatised and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem".

Sparling will also produce, along with Kyle Benn, Josh Weinstock, Alexandra Milchan, Matthew Myers and Russell Hollander.