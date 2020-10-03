STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

James Bond 25: 'No Time to Die' pushed to April 2021 for release

MGM Studios, Universal Pictures and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said the decision has been taken so that audience across the globe can enjoy watching the movie in theatres.

Published: 03rd October 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time To Die'.

A still from Daniel Craig-starrer 'No Time To Die'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The release of Daniel Craig-starrer 25th James Bond movie "No Time to Die" has been delayed until April 2 next year, makers of the film have announced. The movie, which marks Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic British spy, was originally scheduled to bow out in April this year but the release was pushed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MGM Studios, Universal Pictures and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said the decision has been taken so that audience across the globe can enjoy watching the movie in theatres. "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing 'No Time To Die' next year," the makers said in a statement posted on the official website of the James Bond franchise.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, "No Time to Die" also features Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek, who plays the main antagonist.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
No Time to Die James Bond 25 No Time to Die release Daniel Craig James Bond
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp