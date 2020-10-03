STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regina King's 'One Night in Miami' to release in select US theatres in December

The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September where it received overwhelming reviews from the critics.

Published: 03rd October 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Regina King

Regina King accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon Studios has set a release date for "One Night in Miami", which marks the directorial debut of Oscar winner Regina King.

According to Variety, the film will release in select theatres on December 25 and later launch on streamer Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

"To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released," King said in a statement.

"Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe," she added.

It was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"One Night in Miami" is an adaptation of Kemp Powers' 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures -- young boxer Cassius Clay, activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown hanging out together at a Miami motel.

Powers has also written the screenplay for the film which features Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr as Sam Cooke.

The story, which takes place on the evening of February 25, 1964, revolves around the four men who end up baring their true selves.

