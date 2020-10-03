Universal Studios postpones release of 'Fast & Furious 9' to May 2021

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Universal has decided to push back the release of Vin Diesel's "Fast & Furious 9" (F9) to May 28, 2021. The decision came after Daniel Craig-starrer "No Time to Die" moved to its release slot of April 2, 2021, reported Variety.

Universal, the studio behind the high-octane franchise, is distributing the James Bond movie film internationally. Directed by Justin Lin, "F9" is the ninth instalment of the series that started with 2001's "Fast and Furious".

The film also features John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. "F9" was originally scheduled to release globally in May this year but was postponed till April 2, 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.