'Cobra Kai' actor Tanner Buchanan boards cast of 'He's All That'

The new movie will be directed by Mark Waters, known for his work on popular movies "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday".

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Cobra Kai" star Tanner Buchanan has joined the cast of "He's All That".

The film is a gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie "She's All That", featuring Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook in the lead.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is headlining the movie.

The original revolved around a popular high school boy Zackary Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr) who, after getting dumped by his girlfriend, tries to give a makeover to one of the school's nerdy outcasts and make her the next prom queen "He's All That" will follow an influencer who attempts to turn a nerdy boy into prom king (Buchanan), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

R Lee Fleming, who penned the original, will write the remake, which will be produced by Andrew Panay and Jennifer Gibgot.

