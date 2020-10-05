Alicia Vikander to shoot for 'Tomb Raider 2' in 2021

By Express News Service

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander says shooting for the much-awaited Tomb Raider 2 is expected to start in 2021. Vikander, who took over the role from Angelina Jolie, made her debut as the globetrotting titular protagonist in 2018’s Tomb Raider.

Sharing an update on the sequel, the 32-year-old Swedish star said in an interview that the plan for the film’s shooting has been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The plan was for us to start making one this year. Of course, due to the [pandemic] situation, that’s now very different. We’re still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year,” Vikander said.Roar Uthaug, who directed the first movie, is not coming back for the sequel, which will now be helmed by Ben Wheatley of Free Fire fame. Vikander currently stars alongside Julianne Moore in The Glorias, a biopic on veteran journalist.