STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Billy Crudup in talks for Ezra Miller-starrer 'The Flash'

Actor Billy Crudup is in negotiations to return for Ezra Miller-starrer superhero feature The Flash.

Published: 05th October 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ezra Miller | AP

By Express News Service

Actor Billy Crudup is in negotiations to return for Ezra Miller-starrer superhero feature The Flash. Crudup, who recently won an Emmy for his performance in Apple’s The Morning Show, will reprise his role as Barry Allen aka The Flash’s father, a part he previously played in 2017’s Justice League.

Andy Muschietti of It series fame will be tackling Warner Bros’ troubled superhero feature, which has been in works since 2016. Crudup was previously attached to The Flash four years ago, when Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein came aboard in March 2018, but then they left. Eventually, Crudup also left the project. If finalised, he will join Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who are reprising their fan-favourite incarnations of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Christina Hodson has penned the latest draft of the script that sees Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have unintended consequences for his timeline.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Billy Crudup The Flash Ezra Miller
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp