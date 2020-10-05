Billy Crudup in talks for Ezra Miller-starrer 'The Flash'

By Express News Service

Actor Billy Crudup is in negotiations to return for Ezra Miller-starrer superhero feature The Flash. Crudup, who recently won an Emmy for his performance in Apple’s The Morning Show, will reprise his role as Barry Allen aka The Flash’s father, a part he previously played in 2017’s Justice League.

Andy Muschietti of It series fame will be tackling Warner Bros’ troubled superhero feature, which has been in works since 2016. Crudup was previously attached to The Flash four years ago, when Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein came aboard in March 2018, but then they left. Eventually, Crudup also left the project. If finalised, he will join Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who are reprising their fan-favourite incarnations of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Christina Hodson has penned the latest draft of the script that sees Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have unintended consequences for his timeline.