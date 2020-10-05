STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Lana Del Rey receives backlash after wearing mesh face mask during fan meet and greet

Fans called the 'Cinnamon Girl' singer out in the comments section, with many asking her to apologize for her choice of mask.

Published: 05th October 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Lana Del Rey

Singer Lana Del Rey (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The fans of American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey are upset over the artist's decision to wear a mesh face mask to a fan meet and greet.

According to E!News, the 35-year-old singer made a spontaneous stop at Barnes & Noble at shopping complex The Grove in Los Angeles to promote her new poetry book 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass'.

In a series of Instagram photos and videos, Lana is wearing a mesh face mask that provides no protection from the spread of the coronavirus. However, her team, who can be seen in the background of the videos, do seem to be wearing the proper face coverings.

Fans called the 'Cinnamon Girl' singer out in the comments section, with many asking her to apologize for her choice of mask.

"Please address the mask situation," one comment, which received over 18,000 likes, read. "it's absolutely embarrassing"

"I'm trying so hard to love you but please wear a real mask," added another fan.

Others pointed out that doing a meet and greet was not "responsible" in the first place, and made worse by the fact that Lana did not seem to be taking the proper precautions to protect her fans, and herself, from the coronavirus.

E!News reported that Lana previously wore a similar mask on the cover of Interview magazine.

