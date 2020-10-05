STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Crown' shares image of Emma Corrin in replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress

The streaming giant's official Twitter account for the show shared a snapshot of Emma Corrin on the set of the original series, which shows the actor in character as the late British royal.

Published: 05th October 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Emma Corrin in replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress

Emma Corrin in replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Fans of Netflix's 'The Crown' will soon be able to watch Princess Diana get married again.

The streaming giant's official Twitter account for the show shared a snapshot of Emma Corrin on the set of the original series, which shows the actor in character as the late British royal.

In the picture, the 24-year-old star, stands demurely with her hands clasped while she looks off into the distance in a gown that looks almost like an exact replica of what Princess Diana wore at her July 29, 1981, wedding.

"A first glimpse of Princess Diana's wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel's original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin."

In late August, Netflix shared a trailer for 'The Crown's' fourth season, which provided a brief sneak peek of the iconic gown from the rear - proving it stayed true to the incredibly long train Princess Diana's wedding dress actually featured.

According to Fox News, in 1981, Princess Diana made headlines for her ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown that included a 25-foot train. Her tulle veil was also extraordinarily long at 153 yards.

Welsh fashion designer David Emanuel created Princess Diana's original gown. For this pivotal recreation, Emanuel provided Netflix's costume designer with the patterns to make a close replica, Corrin told British Vogue last month.

Corrin said in her interview with the fashion publication, "We were filming the scene when you first see her in the wedding dress - I think it was Lancaster House in London - and I had a team of about 10 people helping me put it on because it's massive," Fox News reported.

"I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it's so... It's her," Corrin added.

