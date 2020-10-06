Andie MacDowell joins daughter in cast of upcoming Netflix dramedy

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Andie MacDowell is set to star in the Netflix series, Maid, which is headlined by her daughter Margaret Qualley.According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming dramedy will see MacDowell play Paula, mother to Qualley’s Alex.Written by Molly Smith Metzler, Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

Described as a “beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America”, the story is about Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. MacDowell’s Paula is a self-proclaimed artist with an endless rotation of boyfriends. But while her infectious personality makes her the life of every party, she takes great pains to hide her battle with psychological demons.

Also starring Love Simon star Nick Robinson and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose, the film reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnson’s HBO film, Native Son, which premiered last year at Sundance Film Festival.

Qualley’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie’s banner LuckyChap Entertainment is attached to produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.Metzler will serve as showrunner and executive producer.