Warner Bros postpones 'The Batman', 'Dune', advance 'Matrix 4' release

According to Variety, Warner Bros has also rescheduled the release dates of its superhero movies  'The Flash' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'The Batman.'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros studios has made some major changes to its release calendar by pushing DC superhero movie 'The Batman' to March 2022 and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic 'Dune' October 2021.

'The Batman', directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, was earlier scheduled to bow out on October 1, 2021.

As per the new release calendar, the superhero movie will now hit the theatres on March 4, 2022 and 'Dune', which was slated to bow out in December 2020, will occupy the October 1 release slot next year.

The studio, however, has advanced the release date of Lana Wachowski-directed 'Matrix 4'.

The film, which marks the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to the sci-fi franchise, was initially set to open on April 1, 2022 but will now debut on December 22 next year.

According to Variety, Warner Bros has also rescheduled the release dates of its superhero movies  'The Flash' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

The Zachary Levi-led sequel to the 2019 hit, 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods', has been pushed from its November 4, 2022 date and will instead open on June 2, 2023.

'The Flash', which was scheduled for a June 3, 2022 release, will now come out on November 4, 2022.

Superhero adventure 'Black Adam', starring Dwayne Johnson, has been removed from the studio's release calendar.

Warner Bros, however, is still clinging on to the December 25 release for its much-anticipated Gal Gadot-starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

