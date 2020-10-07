STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AC/DC releases first single, 'Shot in the Dark,' from upcoming reunion album

According to Rolling Stone, the album will consist of unreleased songs that Angus wrote with his brother, Malcolm, who died in 2017.

Australian band AC/DC (Photo | Twitter/@acdc)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Australian band AC/DC is giving their fans a taste of their upcoming album, 'Power Up' with the release of a new single - 'Shot in the dark'.

According to Fox News, the legendary rock band announced last week they were getting the original living band members back together for their first album since 2014. The group, consisting of Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams, revealed that the first single for the album, 'Shot in the Dark,' would be released at 12 a.m. EST on October 7.

The band tweeted on Tuesday (local time), "SHOT IN THE DARK.THE NEW SINGLE OUT WEDNESDAY @ 12:00 AM NYC / 5:00 AM LONDON / 3:00 PM SYDNEY. #PWRUP." They also shared a brief teaser clip giving fans their first taste of the track.

"A shot in the dark / Make it feel alright / A shot in the dark / Run through the whole night / A shot in the dark," the chorus goes. "... A shot in the dark beats a walk in the park."

According to Rolling Stone, the album will consist of unreleased songs that Angus wrote with his brother, Malcolm, who died in 2017.

Angus Young told the outlet, "This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother. It's a tribute for him like 'Back in Black' was a tribute to Bon Scott."

Fox News reported that the news of a reunion album received a warm welcome by fans who have been following the group over the years. Prior to their 2014 album, the band had been mostly separated. Due to legal issues, Rudd has not toured with the band for several. Bass player Williams announced his retirement in 2016.

As Variety noted, 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the band's biggest album, 1980's 'Back in Black,' which debuted enduring hits for the band such as the title track as well as 'You Shook Me All Night Long.' The album sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, according to the outlet.

