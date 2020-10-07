STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Daniel Levy calls out Indian channel for 'censoring gay intimacy' on 'Schitt's Creek'

Levy took to Twitter on Tuesday and retweeted a post from March 19, 2019 on the channel's page on the microblogging site.

Published: 07th October 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Refreshing take on LGBTQ relationships: One of the many reasons Schitt's Creek became so popular is because it didn't try make a statement out David and Patrick's relationship. Daniel infact, portrays a pansexual character in the show. The approach to normalisation is to often let things be, and that's the path the show chose. (Photo | Instagram)

Refreshing take on LGBTQ relationships: One of the many reasons Schitt's Creek became so popular is because it didn't try make a statement out David and Patrick's relationship. Daniel infact, portrays

By PTI

MUMBAI: Daniel Levy, the star and co-creator of the popular comedy show "Schitt's Creek", has criticized TV channel Comedy Central India for apparently censoring a kiss scene between two male characters from an episode of the multiple Emmy Award-winning series.

Levy took to Twitter on Tuesday and retweeted a post from March 19, 2019, on the channel's page on the microblogging site.

Last year, Comedy Central India had shared a three-minute-long clip on Twitter from one of the episodes of the show's fifth season. But apparently, a kissing scene between Levy's character David and actor Dustin Milligan's Ted had been edited from the clip.

IN PHOTOS | 'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click

Levy slammed the channel for removing the kiss, while retaining other kissing scenes, between Emily Hampshire's Stevie and Annie Murphy's Alexis from the same sequence.

"You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? "This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #LoveIsLove," the 37-year-old actor tweeted.

The Canadian television sitcom, created by Daniel Levy and his father, actor Eugene Levy, follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased as a joke.

While it wasn't known how a year-old tweet came to his attention, hours later Levy clarified that his post was directed towards the Indian arm of the channel and not the American one.

"I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India.@ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time," he added.

When contacted for a comment, no immediate response was available from the channel.

Last month, "Schitt's Creek" made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, with seven big wins.

The show bagged trophies in the outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel Levy and Murphy.

"Schitt's Creek" was also awarded honor in the writing and directing categories, making it the first series to win all the top prizes in the section.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daniel Levy Comedy Central India Schitt's Creek censoring gay intimacy
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp