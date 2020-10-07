James McAvoy, Claire Foy to star in remake of French thriller

By Express News Service

Claire Foy and James McAvoy are set to play the leads in the English remake of the French film My Son. The remake will be helmed by Christian Carion, who also directed the 2017 French thriller.

According to reports, McAvoy will play a man searching for his missing son, leading him to his ex-wife (played by Foy). Interestingly, it is said that McAvoy will not be given dialogues or a script.

The Wanted actor will have to improvise based on the basic details of his character’s story, to create ‘real tension’ for the film. However the rest of the cast will be given scripts.

The crew will begin production in early November at Scotland. James McAvoy was last seen in the 2019 sequel to It. Claire Foy was recently seen as Queen Elizabeth II in the series, The Crown.