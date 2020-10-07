Paddy Considine joins Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

By Express News Service

Paddy Considine has been roped in as the lead actor of House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones. The hit fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, was based on George RR Martin’s The Song of Ice and Fire novel series, and follows the twisted tales of various kingdoms competing to conquer the Iron Throne of the magical land of Westeros.

House of the Dragon, on the other hand, is said to be based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood, which follows the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty.

According to Variety, Considine will play the role of King Viserys I, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the old kind, Jaegaerys Targaryen.

The Westeros fandom will remember Viserys I to be the ruler of Westeros, 100 years after Aegon’s conquest. What later comes to be known as The Dance of the Dragon is the civil war between Viserys’ children, Rhaenyra and Aegon II. House of the Dragon is currently scheduled for a 2022-release.

