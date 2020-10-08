STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Jurassic World: Dominion' suspends production after positive COVID-19 tests

Lead cast Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are coming back for the third film in the "Jurassic World" series.

Published: 08th October 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Jurassic World 3.

A still from Jurassic World 3.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Production on "Jurassic World: Dominion" has been halted for two weeks after multiple people involved with the production team tested positive for the coronavirus.

The development came one day after Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment pushed the release of the movie back by a year to June 10, 2022, because of uncertainties surrounding the theatrical calendar due to the pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Universal spokesperson said owing to the "small amount of positive tests for COVID-19", the filming has been temporarily paused.

"Late last night, we were informed that the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19.

"Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.

As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines," the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colin Trevorrow, director of the film, also took to Twitter to react to the news of production shutdown.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon," he wrote, alongside a picture of a dinosaur baby figurine wearing a mask.

"Dominion", which has about three weeks left on production in the UK, was among the major Hollywood projects whose production scheduled was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It resumed production in July after all activities were put on hold in the March.

Lead cast Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are coming back for the third film in the "Jurassic World" series.

The film will also feature original stars of 1993's "Jurassic Park" -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael.

He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg, the "Jurassic Park" director.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jurassic World Dominion coronavirus Chris Pratt
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp