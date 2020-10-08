Jurassic World: Dominion to release on June 10, 2022

By Express News Service

The release of Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed and it will now release on June 10, 2022 — a year later than originally planned. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the sci-fi adventure franchise, initially slated the movie for summer 2021.Director Colin Trevorrow, announced the change in the date, while also releasing the first poster of the film.

“For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” Trevorrow said. “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

The filming of Jurassic World: Dominion was shut down in March due to the pandemic, before resuming productions. The sixth film in the franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. They are joined by a star-studded group that includes Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Trevorrow is returning to direct after previously helming 2015’s Jurassic World. He also co-wrote the script for the 2018 sequel Fallen Kingdom.