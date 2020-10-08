STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jurassic World: Dominion to release on June 10, 2022

The filming of Jurassic World: Dominion was shut down in March due to the pandemic, before resuming productions.

Published: 08th October 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Jurassic World 3.

By Express News Service

The release of Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed and it will now release on June 10, 2022 — a year later than originally planned. Universal Pictures, the studio behind the sci-fi adventure franchise, initially slated the movie for summer 2021.Director Colin Trevorrow, announced the change in the date, while also releasing the first poster of the film.

“For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” Trevorrow said. “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

The filming of Jurassic World: Dominion was shut down in March due to the pandemic, before resuming productions. The sixth film in the franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. They are joined by a star-studded group that includes Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Trevorrow is returning to direct after previously helming 2015’s Jurassic World. He also co-wrote the script for the 2018 sequel Fallen Kingdom.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jurassic World Dominion
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp