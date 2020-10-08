STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Meghan Trainor announces pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara

The pair were introduced while on a double date with Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham in 2016. They got engaged in 2017.

Published: 08th October 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Meghan Trainor with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor with husband Daryl Sabara (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news during their appearance on the "Today" show.

"I'm very good as you can tell - it's all Christmas here. But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest," Trainor said.

The singer then turned to her husband, who proudly revealed, "We're pregnant".

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep. We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the 'Today' show, 'I will have the most babies in the world'," Trainor added.

The 26-year-old singer and Sabara, 28, tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018.

The pair were introduced while on a double date with Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham in 2016. They got engaged in 2017.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor pregnant Daryl Sabara
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp