Scott Cooper to helm series Angels & Demons

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Scott Cooper is set to write and direct the upcoming limited series, Angels & Demons. The series is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning St Petersburg Times article by Thomas French. Cooper, known for making films such as Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, and Hostiles will write and direct all the episodes of the series.

Described as a powerful and personal true-crime drama, the series examines the tragic murder of three women whose bodies were found floating in the shallow tidewaters of Tampa Bay.Cooper will also executive produce the series while Tom French will serve as a consulting producer.