Benedict Cumberbatch joins 'Spider-Man 3' as Doctor Strange

Cumberbatch and Holland memorably first met up as Strange and Spider-Man in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Benedict Cumberbatch poses with a life-size figure of his character from the movie. Doctor Strange releases in India.

WASHINGTON: Marvel Studios and Sony pictures have roped in English actor Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise supernatural hero Doctor Strange for the latest 'Spider-Man' movie instalment. The movie also stars starring Tom Holland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the move puts Cumberbatch in the mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and by Samuel L. Jackson in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', the latter reprising Nick Fury.

The role gives Holland a chance to play opposite seasoned actors, gives Peter Parker a father figure and gives the movies extra star power while tying them to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This 'Spider-Man' project already has some unexpected ties going for it, as it is bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro, the actor-character combo last seen in 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', which featured Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging hero.

Having Strange as part of 'Spider-Man' may help explain the return of Electro. Cumberbatch is about to begin shooting 'Doctor Strange' sequel 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness', which will explore alternate realities, and some speculate therein lies the cross-section.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Spider-Man 3' is due to begin shooting in Atlanta later in October while 'Multiverse of Madness' is also expected to begin shooting this month, although in London. It is unclear when and where Cumberbatch will shoot his scenes.

For the third instalment Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind 'Homecoming' and last year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', is in the director's chair, which Sony has dated for December 17, 2021, although moviegoers have now come to expect release dates to change thanks to the pandemic.

Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Jacob Batalon - most of the supporting cast from the previous movies - are expected to be on the call sheet when cameras roll in Atlanta.

Cumberbatch and Holland memorably first met up as Strange and Spider-Man in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

