STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actress Susan Sarandon to star in HBO Max pilot 'Red Bird Lane'

The pilot has been written by Sara Gran with David Slade of "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" fame set to direct it, according to Variety.

Published: 10th October 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Susan Sarandon | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Susan Sarandon will lead the cast of HBO Max's upcoming drama pilot "Red Bird Lane".

The pilot has been written by Sara Gran with David Slade of "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" fame set to direct it, according to Variety.

It will also feature actors Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiona Dourif, Dizzie Harris, and Tara Lynne Barr.

Described as a "psychological thriller", the pilot will follow eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house "all for different reasons" and quickly realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Sarandon, 74, will play the hostess of the house, Catherine. She is brilliant, beautiful, magnetic, and a murderer.

"Red Bird Lane" will be executive produced by Gran, Slade, John Wells and Erin Jontow. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Susan Sarandon
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp