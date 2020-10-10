STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Green Lantern' 10-episode-series gets greenlight from HBO Max

Grahame-Smith is best known for his work on 'The Lego Batman' movie, while Guggenheim is co-creator of 'Arrow' and has served as a writer on the 2011 'Green Lantern' movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

The series will also include fan-favorite characters such as Sinestro and Kilowog as well as introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming platform HBO Max has given 10-episode series order to 'Green Lantern' with Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim attached as writers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the DC Comics adaptation will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Alan Scott, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz.

Alan Scott was the original Green Lantern, first created in 1940; following recent comic book interpretations of the character, the TV show version will be a gay man.

Greg Berlanti's banner Berlanti Productions is producing the project in association with Warner Bros.

The series was announced last year at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day Presentation, where Berlanti said that it would be 'unlike anything seen on television'.

