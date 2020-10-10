STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' Broadway opening pushed to 2022

The show will begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20, 2021, with opening night slated for February 10, 2022.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: With Broadway staying dark till May next year, the opening of Hugh Jackman-starrer revival of Meredith Willson's 'The Music Man' has been postponed to February 2022.

The show will begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20, 2021, with opening night slated for February 10, 2022. The news follows the announcement that Broadway, which has been shut since March this year due to COVID-19, will remain closed until May 30, 2021.

According to Deadline, ticket holders are advised to go to their point of purchase for additional information and for help with exchanges.

'The Music Man' is produced by Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen.

The book was a classic look at a huckster who cons a town into buying instruments for its kids.

Jackman will play Professor Harold Hill, while Sutton Foster essays the role of Marian Paroo. The production also features Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs.Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs.Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.

'The Music Man' is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Warren Carlyle.

