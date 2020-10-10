STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steve Carrell coming back for 'The Morning Show' Season 2

Carrell will reprise his role of disgraced host Mitch Kessler, opposite Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson.

Published: 10th October 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 05:02 PM

Steve Carrell

Steve Carrell (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Steve Carrell will be returning for the second season of critically-acclaimed series "The Morning Show", Apple TV Plus has announced.

According to Variety, actors Greta Lee and Ruairi O'Connor have also boarded the cast for season two.

Lee, best known for featuring in Netflix's "Russian Doll", will play Stella Bak, an ambitious leader of an online media company that caters to a millennial and Gen Z audience.

O'Connor will essay the role of Ty Fitzgerald, a charismatic and savvy YouTube star. The upcoming sophomore season will see Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry.

"The Morning Show" explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

It is told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. Developed by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner, the show is executive produced by Aniston, Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn, and Lauren Levy Neustadter.

