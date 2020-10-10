STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The accent is intimidating: Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana in biopic

Titled "Spencer", the movie will centre around the Princess of Wales' decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals.

Published: 10th October 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kristen Stewart (L) and Princess Diana (R)

Actor Kristen Stewart (L) and Princess Diana (R) (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kristen Stewart, who is set to play Princess Diana in filmmaker Pablo Larrain's upcoming biopic, says the role is quite challenging and she is nervous about getting her accent right.

Titled "Spencer", the movie will centre around the Princess of Wales' decision to leave Prince Charles while holidaying with the British royals.

During an interview with InStyle magazine, Stewart, 30, opened up about her prep work for the project.

"The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular. I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach. In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," the actor said.

"It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana, I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long," she added.

Stewart believes that Princess Diana had an "unbridled, open, and intimate exchange" with the people that made her stand apart from the rest of the royal family.

"I always thought this person was stolen from us and I always had a curiosity about her. Every day that I unfold this story the more emotionally invested I get," she added.

Larrain, whose directorial credits include critically-acclaimed films such as "Jackie", "Neruda" and "Ema", will direct the movie from a script by Steven Knight of "Peaky Blinders" fame.

He will also produce the film with Juan de Dios, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski and Paul Webster.

TAGS
Kristen Stewart Princess Diana Princess Diana biopic Spencer Prince Charles
