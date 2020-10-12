STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins to reteam for 'Cleopatra' biopic

Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Egypt's Ptolemaic Kingdom in the film to be directed by Jenkins and penned by Laeta Kalogridis.

Published: 12th October 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gal Gadot will be reuniting with her 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'.

Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Egypt's Ptolemaic Kingdom in the film to be directed by Jenkins and penned by Laeta Kalogridis.

According to Deadline, the period drama will be produced by Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven, Jenkins, Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano.

Gadot, who is looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated superhero movie 'Wonder Woman 1984' directed by Jenkins, said Cleopatra was a story she wanted to tell for a very long time.

"I love embarking on new journeys,I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can't be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis," the actor wrote on Twitter.

The Queen of Nile was most recently played by actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1963's 'Cleopatra', directed by Joseph L.Mankiewicz.

The film went on to win four Academy Awards. Prior to Taylor, American-French film actor Claudette Colbert played the role in 1934's Cecil B.

DeMille-directed 'Cleopatra'.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gal Gadot Patty Jenkins Cleopatra
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp