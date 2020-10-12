STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Margaret Nolan, 'Goldfinger' model, actor in 'A Hard Day's Night,' dies at 76

Director Edgar Wright took to Twitter to first announce the news of Nolan's death with a touching tribute.

Published: 12th October 2020

English artist, actor, and former glamour model, Margaret Nolan (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: English artist, actor, and former glamour model, Margaret Nolan, famously known as the gold-painted model in the title sequence for the 1964 James Bond film 'Goldfinger', died on October 5 (local time).

As per Variety, Nolan's son Oscar Deeks confirmed the demise of the 76-year-old actor.

"She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the '60s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the 'Carry On' cast too," Wright tweeted.

"I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp, and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I'm so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed," he added.

Nolan was born on October 29, 1943, in Somerset, England, and grew up in London. She started her career in the arts as a glamour model, going by the name Vicky Kennedy in the early 1960s, but went back to her birth name once she started acting.

She starred in The Beatles' film 'A Hard Day's Night' in July 1964, and played Dink, Bond's masseuse, in 'Goldfinger' the same year.

Additionally, she was seen in the 'Carry On' franchise from 1965 through 1974. She also appeared in Spike Milligan's 'Q' series as well as the film 'Ferry Cross the Mersey' and Marcel Carne's 1965 pic 'Three Rooms in Manhattan'. She also appeared in the 2011 Yvonne Deutschman comedy The Power of Three.

As per Variety, in 2019, Wright cast her in a small role in his upcoming film 'Last Night in Soho.'

Nolan has two sons, Oscar Deeks, a filmmaker, and Luke O'Sullivan.

