The Stand trailer | Stephen King's book is now a limited series taking you to 'unprecedented times'

By Online Desk

It is safe to say that some people are getting used to the 'new normal' that has been created due to the 'invisible' killer called the coronavirus. But does that stop one from consuming movies and TV shows about even more 'uncertain times'?

The Stand, a miniseries based on award award winning author Stephen King's novel aims to do just that.

The post-apocalyptic horror show, based on the 1978 novel of the same name, stars actors Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young, and Owen Teague.

Directed by the Josh Boone, the trailer of this fictional dystopian TV show is chilling and compelling.

The nearly 2 minutes 14 seconds trailer will take your mind of one virus (COVID-19) to another unknowm virus.

According to the series officials, the limited event series will also feature an all-new coda written by Stephen King and is set to release on December 17.

ALSO WATCH: