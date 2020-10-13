Limited series on Elon Musk's SpaceX in works at HBO

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A scripted series about SpaceX, the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, is in development at HBO.

According to Variety, "SpaceX" will have Hollywood star Channing Tatum as one of the executive producers who will back the show through his banner Free Association.

Musk is not attached to the show at this time.

The six-episode series will be based on Ashlee Vance's book "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future".

It will document how Musk, in pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit.

It spurred a new era of privately funded space exploration, culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on May 30, 2020.

Doug Jung will serve as writer and executive producer on the series.

Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association, and Vance and Len Amato will also executive produce.

