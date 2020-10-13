Mindy Kaling, Ben Kingsley and Lucy Boynton join Doug Liman's 'Lockdown'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton and Ben Kingsley are the newest additions to the ensemble cast of the heist thriller "Lockdown".

The film stars Anne Hathaway and Chewitel Eijofor in the lead as a sparring couple who call a truce to attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewellery heist at one of the world's most exclusive department store, Harrods.

According to Deadline, shooting for the Doug Liman directorial is underway in London.

Screenwriter Steven Knight, known for his work on films like "The Hundred-Foot Journey", "The Girl in the Spider's Web", and TV series "Peaky Blinders", has penned the project.

Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Dulee Hill, Jazmyn Simons and Mark Gatiss also round the cast.

PJ van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie.