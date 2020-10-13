The Boys  expected to run for five more seasons

By Express News Service

Just days after the season 2 finale of Amazon Prime’s hit superhero show The Boys, show-runner Eric Kripke has said that there are plans for the series to run for at least five seasons. After season 1 became a super-hit, Amazon gave the series an early renewal for season 2, while also confirming the plans for The Boys season 3 during Comic-Con@Home 2020.

Although no release date has been set for the new season, the current plan is for production to begin in early 2021.During a fan Q&A on Twitter, show-runner Eric Kripke responded to many questions about the making of the show and what will happen next.

Answering to a fan who asked about how long he envisioned the show running for, Kripke said that he has enough ideas to keep The Boys going for five more seasons.