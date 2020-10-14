STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'His Dark Materials' Season 2 to premiere this November

The second season of His Dark Materials is set to premiere on November 16 on HBO.

Published: 14th October 2020

A still from 'His Dark Materials' series

By Express News Service

The second season of His Dark Materials is set to premiere on November 16 on HBO. Based on Philip Pullman’s three-part epic novel series of the same name, the show is a HBO and BBC coproduction. His Dark Materials follows two children — Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) and Will Parry (Amir Wilson) — who embark on a magical adventure through parallel universes in which science, theology and magic are entwined.

According to Deadline, the announcement comes as the team behind the series, including writer Jack Thorne, is readying scripts for a potential third season, which is yet to be commissioned. Returning cast members include James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby are joining the series in the upcoming season. His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.

