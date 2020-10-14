STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shawn Mendes documentary coming to Netflix in November

The feature-length documentary, helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, is an intimate look at Mendes' life and journey.

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes poses for a photograph on the red carpet. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A documentary about singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, titled "In Wonder", is slated to be released on Netflix on November 23.

It will start streaming days ahead of the release of his fourth studio album "Wonder" on December 4, reported Variety.

The feature-length documentary, helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, is an intimate look at Mendes' life and journey.

"In Wonder" will likely feature footage of Mendes from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across the North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It was a special event selection at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all (sic)" Mendes wrote sharing the poster on the film on Instagram Tuesday. Andrew Gertler, Mendes and Ben Winston serve as the project's executive producers with Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood credited as producers.

Mendes released the album's title track as an advance single on October 2.

