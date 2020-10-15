Kathleen Turner returning for 'The Kominsky Method' final season

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran film and theatre actor Kathleen Turner is coming back to "The Kominsky Method" for its third and final season.

Featuring veteran actors Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the lead, the Netflix comedy follows two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner's return comes after Arkin, who played Norman Newlander on the show, exited the series ahead of the final season.

Turner will reprise her role of Roz Volander, Sandy Kominsky's (Douglas) former wife and doctor with whom he shares a volatile relationship.

In the upcoming season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Roz will come to Los Angeles to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker).

Series regular Nancy Travis is also set to return, with "House" alumna Lisa Edelstein as a new addition to season three.

"The Kominsky Method" has been created by Chuck Lorre, the man behind several popular sitcoms such as "Roseanne", "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory".