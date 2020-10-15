Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook set to direct new thriller

By Express News Service

Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is set to begin filming his next feature later this month. Titled Decision to Leave, the film features Chinese actor Tang Wei and Memories of Murder star Park Hae-il, reports Variety.

Known for directing movies like Oldboy, and The Handmaiden, Park Chan-wook’s next is about a diligent and serious detective (Park Hye-il) who investigates a possible murder case in the mountainous countryside and begins to suspect the man’s widow (Tang), for whom he also develops romantic feelings.

The movie, which Park penned with his frequent collaborator Jeong Seo-kyeong, will also feature Lee Jung-hyun, Go Kyung-pyo and Park Yong-woo. The project is being bankrolled by Moho Film and distribution giant CJ Entertainment, which released the multiple Oscar-winning film, Parasite in 2019 in South Korea.