Marisa Tomei joins indie drama Delia’s Gone

By Express News Service

Marisa Tomei and Stephan James are set to headline the upcoming independent drama film, Delia’s Gone.

Richard Jewell star Paul Walter Hauser is also part of the cast, reported Deadline.

Born to be Blue director Robert Budreau will helm this project, which is based on Michael Hamblin’s short story Caged Bird Sing.

The new feature follows a convicted man on the spectrum (James) who escapes his care home and embarks on a journey of violence and redemption to find the truth about his sister, Delia.

Budreau is also producing the film under his banner Lumanity alongside Jonathan Bronfman of JoBro Productions. Production on the picture is underway in North Bay, Ontario.