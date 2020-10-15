STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Boys Season 2: A ray of hope amidst darkness

The Boys Season 2 came to a close last Friday and here, we catch up with Erin Moriarty who plays Starlight, one of the ‘supes’, in the Amazon Original series.

The Boys Season 2

The Boys Season 2 (Photo | Amazon Studios)

By Express News Service

The Boys Season 2 came to a close last Friday and here, we catch up with Erin Moriarty who plays Starlight, one of the ‘supes’, in the Amazon Original series. Moriarty is not new to Indian audiences: she played the lead in Dhanush’s English debut The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018). The very next year, she nabbed her starring role in The Boys. In the superhero show, based on the comic book of the same name, she plays one of the most righteous and selfless characters. Here’s what the actor had to say about The Boys:

Thoughts on Season 2
“Season 2 was really about each character losing what they considered to be fundamental for themselves. It was about them having to deal with the void that was left in their lives from last season’s events and about whether they can cope with it in sort of a healthy way or not. They can become dejected by it or use it to frankly light a fire behind their rear and continue fighting whatever fight they deem worthy. They are all on their personal fights in the crazy world of the Seven, Vought and the Boys.”

Favourite moment
“My favourite scene to film was the scene where Queen Maeve, Kimiko and Starlight got to unite and kick Stormfront’s rear. It was really gratifying; it was fun to practice it together, then finally do it and then
see the way it came out with the music they put to it. It was just so much fun. It is the female team-up I didn’t expect to see on the show, but it was just a blast to film and a blast to watch.”

Your message for those who haven’t watched The Boys Season 2
“I think the thing that fans will be most excited to see, is that they are not aware, in watching any of the previews, of what’s coming. It is the little team-ups and interactions you have with characters that haven’t formally crossed paths before. Maybe you are wondering — what would it be like if these two characters were in the same room together? That happens a lot this season. We also get to learn a lot about the history of characters like Mother’s Milk and Frenchie, who we really didn’t know a lot about. We get to understand why they are the way they are and what they have done to end up in this situation, and so on. I think those two things will be satisfying for the fans to watch.”

If not Starlight...
“If I could be any other character, I have always said, and I will continue to say, it would be Frenchie. I think Frenchie is so fun, quirky and dark. I would like to switch sides; because I am in the Seven, I would like something that is a little bit the opposite to where I stand. Frenchie is kind of dark as it gets without actually being a bad guy. I just find his character fascinating. He’s part of the Boys and I feel like it would be really fun to play all the nuances of that world.”

