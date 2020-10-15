STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield to star alongside Tom Holland in his next Spiderman film?

Twitter blew up with rumours about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spiderman in Tom Holland’s next Spiderman film, Spiderman 3 (tentative title).

Published: 15th October 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Andrew Garfield as Spiderman. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Twitter blew up with rumours about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spiderman in Tom Holland’s next Spiderman film, Spiderman 3 (tentative title).While Maguire played the superhero in Sam Raimi’s Spiderman Trilogy, Garfield played the friendly neighbourhood hero in The Amazing Spiderman 1 and 2.

Tobey Maguire, 

After the news about the inclusion of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Amazing Spiderman 2’s Electro (played by Jamiee Fox), fans are speculating that this addition might point towards a possible multiverse within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The multiverse theory has been hinted at quite a number of times in the MCU, and the possibility of Marvel taking the route comes as no surprise. Competitor DC has already taken that trajectory with its upcoming The Flash movie (2022), with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their roles as Batman in the multiverse within the DC Entertainment Universe.

There is no official confirmation from Marvel about the inclusion of the two Spidermans, but one can expect some announcement soon, as the film is currently slated for a 2021 release.

Comments

