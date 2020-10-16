Jimmy Kimmel to play Kraven in the upcoming Spider-Man film?

By Express News Service

Jimmy Kimmel has “confirmed” that he is going to play Kraven the Hunter in the upcoming Tom Holland starrer, the yet-to-be-titled third installment of Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

The television host and comedian took to Twitter where he tweeted, “Thrilled to announce I’ve been tapped to play Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 3.”

Given Kimmel’s jokester personality and the untimely tweet, it’s not clear if he’s truly a part of the friendly neighbourhood superhero’s next adventure.

The film is expected to go on floors this week in Queens and considering the first schedule would not include major cast members, the casting too is still in progress. Jamie Foxx is reportedly reprising his role as Electro from the 2014 film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 while Benedict Cumberbatch is also said to be on board as Doctor Strange.