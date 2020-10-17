STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Comedy series Black Monday renewed for Season 3

Popular comedy show, Black Monday, has been renewed for a Season 3 at Showtime.

Published: 17th October 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Black Monday'

A still from 'Black Monday'

By Express News Service

Popular comedy show, Black Monday, has been renewed for a Season 3 at Showtime. Showtime has ordered another 10 episodes, scheduled to go into production in 2021 and debut later in the year. Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer, the show follows a crew of underdogs who cause the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street.

The series, created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan (who also serve as executive producers and showrunners), is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television. It is noteworthy to mention that Don Cheadle was nominated for the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series for both the previous seasons in the last two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Caspe Jordan Cahan Black Monday Black Monday S3
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp