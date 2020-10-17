Comedy series Black Monday renewed for Season 3

By Express News Service

Popular comedy show, Black Monday, has been renewed for a Season 3 at Showtime. Showtime has ordered another 10 episodes, scheduled to go into production in 2021 and debut later in the year. Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer, the show follows a crew of underdogs who cause the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street.

The series, created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan (who also serve as executive producers and showrunners), is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television. It is noteworthy to mention that Don Cheadle was nominated for the Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series for both the previous seasons in the last two years.