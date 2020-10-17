Tatiana Maslany denies reports of being cast as She-Hulk

By Express News Service

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany has denied the reports of being cast as She-Hulk. Last month, reports had stated that Maslany, will portray She-Hulk in an upcoming series for a streaming platform.

Dailymail.co.uk.reported that in an interview published in the Canadian newspaper Regina-Post Leader, the actress denied all such reports. "That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand," Maslany said.

Maslany is best known for starring in the TV series Orphan Black from 2013 to 2017. Recently, she also appeared in Perry Mason.