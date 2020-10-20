Dominic West to play Prince Charles in The Crown

By Express News Service

Actor Dominic West joins the cast of Netflix’s The Crown, and he will be playing the role of Prince Charles in the final two seasons.Sources told Variety that West, best known for The Wire and The Affair, is in discussions for the part, though the deal is yet to be sealed.The actor will take over from Josh O’Connor, who has played the character in season three and the upcoming season four of the Emmy-winning royal period drama.

West will star opposite Elizabeth Debicki who is set to play Princess Diana in seasons five and six. The final two chapters, which will take the royal family into the 1990s and early 2000s, will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of The Crown features Oscar winner Olivia Colman as UK monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.Emma Corrin will be introduced as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson will star as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four.Created by Peter Morgan, the new season of The Crown is slated to start streaming from November 15.